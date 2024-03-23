Karnataka announces updated exam schedule for Classes V, VIII, IX exams

The Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced on Friday, March 22 that the Summative Examination-2, for students of Classes V, VIII, and IX, will be conducted starting March 25, following an approval granted by the High Court of Karnataka, reported The New Indian Express.



The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination is slated to be conducted across the state from March 25 to April 6 and as per reports, 8.9 lakh students are expected to appear for it.



Exceptions on timings



There are certain exceptions for the students of Classes V, VIII, and IX, as the examination is supposed to be held in the afternoon for these dates, March 25 and 27, due to the SSLC examination.



But for the other dates during which there will be no SSLC exam, the students will be appearing for the exam in the mornings.



Timings as per the updated schedule

According to the updated schedule, the Environmental Studies examination for Class V students is scheduled for March 25, from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Subsequently, on March 26, they will take their Math paper from 10 am to 12 pm.



On March 25, Class VIII students are scheduled to sit for their third language examination from 2.30 pm to 5 pm, followed by Math on March 26 from 10 am to 12.30 pm. The Science examination will take place on March 27 from 2.30 pm to 5 pm, and Social Science on March 28 from 10 am to 12.30 pm, as per the provided timetable.



Also as per the notification, Class IX students will sit for the third language examination from 2 pm to 5 pm on March 25, Math from 10 am to 1.15 pm on March 26, Science from 2 pm to 5.15 pm on March 27, and Social Science from 10 am to 1.15 pm on March 28.