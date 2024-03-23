JEE Main Session II 2024: Exam city intimation slip to be out next week, informs NTA

The wait is over for students looking forward to the JEE Main April Session Exam City Intimation Slip 2024. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to release the City Intimation Slip in the third week of March. Registered candidates for the Joint Entrance Examination Session II may visit the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in, and download the city slip, reported The Times of India.

Importantly, the admit card will be available three days before the exam. Furthermore, the exam will be conducted from April 1 to April 15, 2024, and the results are set to be announced on April 25.

The registration dates for the JEE (Main) - April 2024 exam were from February 2 to March 2.

Candidates needed to choose four cities of their preference and the examination city centre will be allotted based on the preference order. Candidates may take note that owing to administrative or logistical reasons, the allocated city may differ from the one chosen.

Here are the steps to download the JEE Main 2024 City Intimation Slip:

1) Candidates should visit the official website, that is, jeemain.nta.ac.in

2) When one lands on the homepage, click on the link available for Advance City Intimation Slip

3) Enter login credentials and submit after being redirected to a new page

4) Next to that, the JEE Mains City Intimation Slip 2024 will pop up on the screen

5) Candidate may download and also take a printout of the slip for future purposes

Session 2 Admit Card details

The city slip highlights the city of the exam centre for candidates before the admit card arrival. This helps a candidate plan and schedule the travel along with accommodation, if required.

As the candidate is informed about his/her exam centre in advance, it takes away last-minute changes regarding location and exam stress. This ensures that the focus remains on exam preparation.

In addition to this, generally, the notification slip is included with the exam date and shift details as well. This will help a candidate calculate the travel time and arrival, as far as the centre is concerned.