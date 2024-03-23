Five girls from Telangana gov't school fall sick after consuming hostel food

In the early hours of Friday, March 22, five students from the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) for girls in Pembarthy village of Jangaon district in Telangana, were transported to the Jangaon government hospital as they began showing signs of food poisoning, reported The New Indian Express.



Conditions worsened after hostel dinner

Things started to escalate after Thursday evening, March 22. As per reports, the girls had dined at their hostel mess and consumed rice with sambar and brinjal curry. Following the dinner, five of them reportedly suffered from vomiting and stomach pains, as reported by the warden.



The allegations made suggest that the hostel management and teachers tried to withhold the incident from the girls' parents. The matter came to light only after the students were transferred to the hospital.



Inquiry initiated by Jangaon collector

An inquiry has been initiated to look into the incident, informed Jangaon Collector Rizwan Basha Shaik. He further stated that officials have been informed to inspect the school premises.



Shaik also added that officials had further discovered that students had consumed bakery items, attributing it as the cause of the food poisoning. He also told The New Indian Express that students are recuperating and food samples were also collected from the hostel for further investigation.



Students complain of substandard food

The female students have claimed that the mess contractor regularly serves low-quality food, sometimes containing insects in the vegetables used. They requested the authorities to address the issue and take action against the contractor, to which, the collector assured them that strict measures would indeed be taken against the mess contractor.