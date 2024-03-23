Explore Andhra Pradesh’s new Green Skills Passport Programme for polytechnic students

In a bid to foster sustainability and equip students for a green economy, the Department of Technical Education, in collaboration with the Delhi-based Learning Links Foundation, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to implement the Green Skills Passport Programme in polytechnic colleges throughout Andhra Pradesh.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, the programme aims to introduce diploma students to areas such as sustainability, employability, and entrepreneurship, additionally equipping them with the essential knowledge and skills to excel in a green economy, arming them with the necessary knowledge towards a sustainable and clean future.

The MoU was formalised on Friday, March 22 by Commissioner of Technical Education Chadalawada Nagarani and Senior General Manager Vandana Chaudhary of Learning Links Foundation.

Key Highlights of the Programme

Initially, the program will be implemented in polytechnic colleges only in the Visakhapatnam region of Andhra Pradesh.

The program, which includes an 11-hour course, will be provided free of cost to second and final-year polytechnic students. Upon finishing the course, students will also be awarded a certificate jointly issued by companies such as Ernst and Young (EY) and Microsoft, validating their proficiency in green skills.

Underscoring the program’s significance, Commissioner Nagarani, emphasised its advantages, such as guiding participants toward job opportunities, training prospects, and knowledge of sustainable workplace practices.