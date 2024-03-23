Dhruv was excellent student, reason for suicide unknown: Police on death of student on B'luru metro line

A day after Dhruv Thakkar died after jumping on the train track at Attiguppe Metro Station, a police officer stated that the 19-year-old was an excellent student, who stood out from the rest. He experienced escalating depression and anxiety, triggered by unknown factors, which reflected in his academic performance, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The first-year student, who won an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 60 in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), had come to Bengaluru to study at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU). His academic decisions and that of moving to the city were solely his own and had nothing to do with his parents, who are renowned advocates in Mumbai.

Dhruv's performance declined from an initial A grade in the first trimester to a C grade in the last semester, a police officer added.

On Friday, March 22, Chandra Layout police approached two of his roommates in the college hostel to record their statements, but could not ascertain anything.

Dhruv's body was handed over to his parents on Friday, following postmortem at Victoria Hospital.

A senior doctor associated with the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at Victoria Hospital told The New Indian Express, “Dhruv jumped a few seconds before the train arrived, and it seems like he placed his head on the tracks, resulting in the severance of his neck from the body and other injuries.”