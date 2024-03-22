TN: Three schools booked for making students participate in PM Modi's roadshow

On Thursday night, March 21, the Coimbatore city police lodged a case against three private schools for reportedly escorting students to take part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's road show on Monday, March 18, reported The New Indian Express.



Students participating in political rallies?

Three schools namely Chinmaya Matriculation School, Chinmaya CBSE School at Vadavalli, and Chinmaya School at RS Puram made 22 students of their schools to dress as Hindu deities and additionally, students were asked to wear saffron-coloured cloth strips which had the party insignia on them and were made to recite poems through a duration of the roadshow, as per the police reports.



Schools issued noticesAssistant Returning Officer P Suresh, along with the school education department of the state, commenced an investigation, and simultaneously issued notices to the three schools.



As per the report by The New Indian Express, the act was recognised as a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Further, the Assistant Returning Officer filed a complaint with the Saibaba Colony police on Wednesday night, March 20.



A detailed inquiry was conducted by Inspector Saravanan and a case was filed against the three schools under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act on Thursday night.



The police had also registered a case against a school functioning in the Saibaba Kovil area which had also participated in the show on Tuesday, March 19.