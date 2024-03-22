SSC results not declared in Manipur on time; results of one phase amiss

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the results for the recruitment of constables in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for Manipur after correcting a data computation error, an official statement stated.



Manipur SSC results not announced on time

Via the notice, the SSC announced that the final result of the Constable (General Duty) in the CAPFs, Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 was declared by the commission on August 20, 2023, for all states/Union Territories except Manipur.



The final result was processed for a total of 49,590 vacancies, excluding 597 vacancies designated for Manipur, stated a PTI report.



Among these, 45,217 candidates comprising 40,229 males and 4,988 females were provisionally recommended for appointment, while the candidature of 1,337 candidates was temporarily withheld.



Disruption in Law and Order

The statement further on the situation of Manipur said, "At the time of declaration of the said final result of the aforesaid examination, the physical and medical tests could not be conducted due to the law and order situation in Manipur."



It therefore could not declare the result for the state of Manipur for 597 vacancies on August 20, 2023. Hence, the results were declared on the website of the commission on March 15, 2024.



It also stated in the PTI report that the physical and medical tests for candidates from Manipur were conducted in several phases, due to the prevailing law and order conditions in the state.



Mistakes committed

Due to the violence that erupted in the valley on May 3 after a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, the SSC board could not conduct the processes in due time. It further added that, while processing the result dated March 15, 2024, the data of one phase was inadvertently missed.



A notice dated March 21, 2024, said, "Based on a comprehensive review of the complete data, the discrepancy has been rectified and changes have been affected in the result declared on March 15, 2024."