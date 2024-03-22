JNUSU elections 2024: “Don't want a campus with parties blaming each other,” says NSUI Presidential Candidate

For the Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the main focus for the ongoing session of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Unions (JNUSU) election is to break the duopoly of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Left alliance on campus.

Speaking about their vision for the JNUSU elections 2024, Junaid Raza, NSUI’s presidential candidate, said, “There are two types of politics on campus — one organisation does hate-mongering and indulges in politics of spreading hate. The other organisation politicises saving students from this hate and spreads fear saying if you don't vote for us, then ABVP would come to power."

"But today, the students on campus have become conscious and know that they don't want a campus with two parties who blame each other and deter the procedure and progress of the campus. This is why now, they are looking for a third front,” Raza added.

In a conversation with EdexLive, the NSUI presidential candidate highlighted fund cuts and other issues that have been plaguing the JNU campus under the leadership of the United Left Alliance.

“Apart from this, in higher education and universities, the process in which faculties are being appointed is in a way a setback for the education system," he added.

NSUI further added that if they are brought to power, they will highlight issues like the closure of Maulana Azad National Foundation, discontinuation of Maulana Azad National Fellowship for minority students and more.

The student body polls are being held at JNU today, Friday, March 22 after a gap of over four years. This time, more than 7,000 students have been registered to cast their votes.

This time, NSUI has nominated Junaid Raza and Farheen Zaidi for the posts of President and General Secretary, respectively.