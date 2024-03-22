GATE 2024: Scorecards to release tomorrow; here's how you can download them

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is set to release the scorecards for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024, tomorrow, March 23.



Following the publication of results, candidates will now have the opportunity to download their scorecards from the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in.



The GATE 2024 exam took place on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024, for a duration of three hours and was administered as a computer-based test (CBT).



The paper comprised two sections, which were for the general aptitude and core subjects. In total, there were 65 questions, with 10 focusing on general aptitude and 55 on core subjects.



The GATE 2024 results were previously declared by IISc Bangalore on March 16, and the scores are available on their official website.



Here are the steps that you may follow to download the scorecards



1) Log onto the official website — gate2024.iisc.ac.in



2) Click on the Gate 2024 Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) login link



3) Now you can enter the enrollment number/ email address and password required



4) After you click on the submit button, scorecards will appear on the screen



5) Save and download the scorecard for further reference



More than 8.26 lakh applicants had applied for over 30 test papers. Among them, 6,53,292 candidates appeared in the examination. This year, IISc Bangalore observed a 23 per cent surge in enrollment compared to the previous year, with approximately 6.70 lakh candidates registering for the 29 papers of the exam.