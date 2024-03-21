What is Indian Army's The Army Girls Sports Company? Find out here.

The Indian Army through The Army Girls Sports Company (AGSC) initiative aims to empower young women athletes and highlight the force's dedication to gender equality and inclusivity in sports.



Phased plan outlined

The Army has outlined a phased plan to establish two Army Girls Sports Companies to train young girls nationwide in disciplines such as shooting, archery, athletics, boxing, and weightlifting.



Officials told PTI that the selected girls will undergo intensive training to "compete at both national and international levels", showcasing their skills and bringing honour to the nation.



On Wednesday, March 20, the Army shared on the X platform that the induction rally for AGSCs' inaugural day saw significant participation from girls across the nation.



"In addition, the selected girls will be eligible for recruitment as Direct entry Non-Commissioned Officers #NCOs and Junior Commissioned Officers #JCOs apart from enrolment as #Agniveers," the Army wrote in its post.



Importance of the initiative

According to another senior official, the Army's initiative to establish AGSCs in various sports disciplines for girls of eligible age is a step towards fostering sports among them and offering opportunities to women so that they can excel in their preferred fields.



He added that the AGSCs will be fully functional and will be in effect from April 2024.