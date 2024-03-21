The Shah Rukh Khan La Trobe University PhD Scholarship winner has been announced! Details here

The second esteemed Shah Rukh Khan La Trobe University PhD Scholarship was awarded to a student from New Delhi, on Wednesday, March 20. According to a PTI report, the student is fervently dedicated to enhancing health outcomes for marginalised communities, and now with the help of the scholarship she will be able to pursue her studies in Australia.



At a Gala Dinner held in Delhi, Professor Theo Farrell, the Vice-Chancellor of La Trobe University, presented the scholarship winner, Sumaira Khan with the prestigious 2024 Shah Rukh Khan La Trobe University PhD Scholarship, which is valued at over $225,000 (AUD).



How was Sumaira selected?

The scholarship empowers ambitious female Indian researchers aspiring to create significant global impact. This scholarship would further provide Sumaira with the opportunity to conduct research at La Trobe University's cutting-edge facilities in Melbourne, Australia.



Chosen amongst a set of highly competitive applicants across India, Sumaira secured the four-year scholarship, which acknowledges the humanitarian and social justice efforts of Shah Rukh Khan favourably known as SRK.



This PhD scholarship was made possible due to La Trobe University's long collaboration with the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, as per PTI.



What would her study entail?

Sumaira would collaborate with medical anthropologists Dr Tarryn Phillips and Dr Catherine Trundle to explore ways to enhance healthcare services for South Asian migrant women in Australia who face heightened risks of Type 2 diabetes.



The research also aims to assess and study the factors influencing and limiting the practice of self-care, an informed and new healthcare program design that would be accessible, and equity in both Australia and India.



Sumaira on the occasion added that it has been a life-turning point for her and her family. She said, "I'm very grateful to receive the Shah Rukh Khan scholarship. It's life-changing for me and my family, and I'm excited to interact with La Trobe's global community of researchers. It really is my proudest achievement."



Shah Rukh Khan delighted to support Indian women

The global superstar said that he is glad to extend his help and support to Indian women who want to provide solutions not only for the Indian communities but on a global scale.



“Sumaira's passion to improve health outcomes for vulnerable communities is inspiring, and her journey is a wonderful lesson to other Indian women who want to improve lives through scientific study,” Mr Khan said.



More about Sumaira

Sumaira's dedication to public health grew out of her family's issues while seeking care for her younger brother after he was diagnosed with severe autism. In 2022, Sumaira graduated from Mumbai's Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) with a Master of Public Health, earning the academic prize for best first-year student due to her exceptional grades.



She has further completed internships with Save the Children and Sangath. She delved into the exploration of women's encounters with open defecation in Delhi and delved into the study of early childhood development in India.



Additionally, she collaborated with a social development research organisation in India, focusing on the enhancement of primary healthcare systems and the investigation of vaccine hesitancy.