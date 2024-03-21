Teachers, students anxiously wait for Karnataka HC judgement on Board exams

The decision against several appeals that were filed with the Karnataka High Court, as it passed orders for the quashing of Board examinations for Classes V, VIII, and IX was reserved by the bench. This has led to a situation of indecisiveness and increasing anxiety amongst primary school teachers as they are clueless about what the next month entails for them, according to The New Indian Express.



Arbitrary decision by gov't

Several teachers' associations in the state have voiced concerns regarding the government's arbitrary decision-making, which has resulted in an increased workload for primary school teachers from aided, unaided government, and private schools.



Mahesh AR, State Coordinator of the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), said that teachers have already planned their schedules for the upcoming month and the new rule might be a reason for hassle for teachers. He asserts, "Many parents and teachers have already booked their tickets for the vacations. If the exams for V, VIII, and IX are scheduled in the coming days, it will be a big problem for the teachers. We already have invigilation for SSLC exams on a requirement basis, and then there would be compulsory poll duty training and elections. In between all of this, evaluation has to be done too."



He further mentioned that it's unreasonable to expect private school teachers to postpone or cancel their vacations since they aren't obligated by government directives. Additionally, many teachers opt for work in private schools in different districts or states or return to their hometowns during the summer break.



Excessive work pressure, less paymentAnother Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) teacher expressed the view that they are facing excessive workloads and inadequate compensation. Despite numerous government directives, private school teachers do not receive a minimum wage.



Sreenidhi K, General Secretary of the Karnataka State Primary School Teachers Association (KSPSTA) said, "Apart from invigilation and evaluation, this year we also have election duty, but with very little appreciation or compensation. Nobody is thinking about teachers and their welfare."



Another member of the Karnataka State Primary School Teachers’ Association told The New Indian Express, that the court and the government must look out for the children and how such decisions impact them. "Their future is being played with," he added.