"Only 7% of Indian colleges receive full placement”: Report

An annual Unstop Talent Report 2024 published shows that seven per cent of Indian colleges receive a full campus placement. It further mentions that the challenges that recruiters face are skill gaps and thereby the inability to discover the right talent, a PTI report stated.



What does the data suggest further?

The 2024 Unstop Talent Report reveals that 91 per cent of students feel their college curricula adequately prepares them for jobs. However, 66 per cent of recruiters and 42 per cent of university partners perceive significant challenges in campus recruitment due to skill gaps and insufficient preparation.



Other findings of the report also suggest that Human Resource (HR) practitioners further prioritise candidates' abilities over other factors such as experience, academics, references, internships, and projects.



Method of the survey

The inference is drawn from an extensive survey that studied over 11,000 participants, including students, university partners, and human resource practitioners all over India.



Furthermore, additional insights were drawn from discussions with HR leaders, revealing perspectives on employee aspirations, the significance of mentorship, competition dynamics, and other pertinent factors.



Founder and CEO of Unstop, Ankit Aggarwal, said that the survey aims to reduce the gap between talent supply and demand, enabling individuals to make informed decisions, and also foster an efficient and effective hiring process, reported PTI.



Students' choices for B-studies

The report additionally highlighted that the threat of layoffs has led three out of five (60 per cent) students to prioritise job security over salary increases. For the majority, in-hand salary remained the most crucial aspect of compensation, followed by perks and benefits.



Further, it showed that students prefer established legacy firms over start-ups, with Marketing emerging as the top-preferred choice of subject while Finance and Analytics remained a favourite for Arts and Science students.