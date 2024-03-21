Gujarat Education Minister launches online learning platform Shiksha Reform

Shiksha Reform, an online learning platform was launched by the Minister of State for Education of Gujarat, on Monday, March 18, which is a step towards modernising education in the state, according to a PTI report.



Several notable personalities graced the occasion including educationist Deepak Rajguru, as well as trustees and principals of prominent schools. Kimmo Nikkanen of Finland’s Kajaani University of Applied Sciences and educationist Antti Isovita, were also present.



Minister Praful Pansheriya, while addressing the gathering, emphasised the significance of integrating technology into education. He remarked, "With the world rapidly advancing in technology, it's imperative to elevate digital competencies."



What is Shiksha Reform?

Shiksha Reform is a venture of the government with Microsoft and a prominent Finnish university, aimed at providing top-notch educational courses. Rajiv Soni and Paresh Chalodiya, Co-founders of Shiksha Reform, stated that the platform is providing short-term courses in cutting-edge areas such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, in collaboration with Microsoft and the Finnish university. informed PTI.



Shiksha Reform’s partners Ankur Patel and Umesh Bardoliwala said a unique differentiator of their platform is the course European Credits for students, which will be useful for students eyeing educational opportunities in Finland and Europe.



On Shiksha Reform, students can study various courses on the online learning platform by paying a nominal fee. It equips students with vital technological skills thereby giving a boost to their careers.



The Skill for Jobs

Another unique feature, The Skills for Jobs programme on the platform presents learning pathways for students, technology professionals, and individuals who are keen on upgrading their technological competencies.



Shiksha Reform's courses, crafted by prominent corporations and universities, feature cutting-edge study materials.



Hatim Fathulla, Chief Strategy Officer, further said that students can access their courses forever, without any time or other constraints. He also informed that students in the programme are trained by highly qualified and industry-experienced mentors.