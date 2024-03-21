Chhattisgarh: 13 students injured as school roof collapses during windstorm

A windstorm in Chhattisgarh's Korba District caused the asbestos roof of a government school to be torn off in a remote village, reported the police. The incident that took place on Wednesday, March 20, further resulted in injuries to at least 13 students who were struck by falling bricks, as the building crumbled under the intensity of the weather, reported PTI.



Incident happened during mid-day meal



District Education Officer PP Upadhyay said that the incident had taken place at around 3 pm in the afternoon at the primary school in Darripara village under Pasan police station limits, whilst the children were having their mid-day meal.



Describing the incident, he further said that the strong windstorm uprooted a portion of the asbestos roof, and due to this, pieces of bricks fell on the children beneath the structure which resulted in injuries to 13 of the children present there.



Students under care

The district education officer mentioned that the students were promptly transferred to a nearby hospital, where preliminary treatment was administered, leading to the discharge of eight of the children.



The rest of the five students were transferred to a nearby hospital in the neighbouring Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district for further treatment, he told PTI that their condition was stable and they were out of danger.