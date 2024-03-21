Bengaluru: Metro services disrupted as first-year Law student dies by suicide

According to officials, there was a brief disruption in Metro Rail services in Bengaluru following the tragic death of a 19-year-old college student, who allegedly jumped in front of a moving train at the Attihuppe station today, Thursday, March 21, according to a PTI report.



The deceased student, Dhruv Thakkar, hailed from Mumbai and was pursuing his studies from the National Law School and was a first-year student.



The police further informed that no suicide note was recovered and no reason could be ascertained behind him taking the extreme step.



Metro services disrupted

As per the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the incident occurred at 2.10 pm. After the mishap, Metro services on the Purple Line experienced a temporary disruption, with trains operating solely between Magadi Road and Whitefield.



Additionally, services between Magadi Road and Challaghatta were suspended as a precautionary measure.



Subsequently, the BMRCL gave an update, stating that the police had transported the body to the hospital for a post-mortem examination. They further mentioned that train operations on the Purple Line resumed following clearance by the police authorities.



The police also said that they would furthermore review the CCTV footage to determine the precise sequence of events surrounding the incident.