TN: Study centre at Five Land Park attracts students preparing for competitive exams

Aspirants preparing for competitive exams are getting attracted to the new study centre in Thoothukudi! Established on the premises of Five Land Park, Thoothukudi’s study centre aims to facilitate the students preparing for competitive exams, The New Indian Express reported.

Thoothukudi MP and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi had launched the study centre before the elections were announced. The Thoothukudi Corporation established the study centre on the Five Land Park Premises.



With a calm and pleasant grassy surface, the study centres consist of desks and benches, bookshelves, lights, fans and sanitary complexes for men and women. The park has five blocks for the students with each one having racks of books for various competitive exams.

Reportedly, over 100 students avail this facility to prepare for competitive exams. Speaking about the study centres, a worker deployed by the corporation said that students from the nearby colleges visit the park and read books for a while.



Study centres in parks

The Thoothukudi corporation has four parks — Anthropology Park, Five Land Park, Planetarium and Traffic Park, along the Palayamkottai road near the VOC College in the town. The Five Land Park that displays the Sangam era classification of landscape — Kurinchi, Mullai, Marutam, Neithal and Palai, in the erstwhile Tamilagam, was converted into the study centre to enable students and job aspirants to make use of the public study centre. Eventually, the facility has come in handy for the students preparing for competitive exam to pursue their studies.



Aspirants speaks

An aspirant said that he prepares at home and sometimes, he goes to a private coaching centre. "The facility is good for the students and job aspirants. It is a fantastic idea to attract interested students to walk in freely and access books of various kinds including Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) book sets," he said.

A senior corporation official told The New Indian Express that the study centre has been established within the park premises to induce learning among the students. “It has WiFi facility to assist online learning. The study centre will facilitate adequate space for students only, and the infrastructure has been modelled to attract bookworms and readers,” he said.



Kanimozhi Karunanidhi had said that the park equipped with the study centre will be useful for job aspirants and help them interact and discuss their academics while inaugurating the facility, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.