"This is the official and complete schedule of NEET-PG 2024": NMC's Dr Yogender Malik

The new date for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 is now June 23, 2024. The new date was announced by the NMC in a new public notice today, Wednesday, March 20.

When EdexLive reached out to Dr Yogender Malik, Member of the Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB) and Head of the Media Division at NMC to confirm the same, he said, "These are the official and complete schedule finalised by the PGMEB for NEET-PG 2024."

The July 7 date was announced by National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Initially, the tentative date was March 3, 2024.

The notice read as follows:

"In a meeting held by the Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), National Medical Commission with Medical Counseling Committee, Directorate General for Health Sciences and National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences, the following timeline has been decided", read the notice signed by Aujemnder Singh, Deputy Secretary, PGMEB.

It also informed the following dates:

Conduct of NEET PG-2024: June 23, 2024

Declaration of result: By July 15, 2024

Counselling: August 5, 2024 to October 15, 2024

Start of academic session: September 16, 2024

Last date of joining: October 21, 2024

The internship cut-off date has been decided as August 15, 2024.

"All candidates desirous of taking the NEET PG-2024 are requested to take cognizance of the above dates", the notice concluded.