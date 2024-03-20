Telangana SSC exams: Student, invigilator sustain minor injuries due to fall off roof

A Class X student and an invigilator dodged a bullet when the roof of a classroom collapsed at the Gimma Government High School in Jainath Mandal in the Adilabad district of Telangana. The Class X Board examinations began in Telangana on March 18.



The injured student and invigilator are identified as Akshaya and Purostham. Following the roof collapse, both the student and invigilator were shifted to the primary health centre as they sustained minor injuries, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



After getting first aid, it is reported that both returned to the school. It is said that the collapse had occurred due to heavy rain and hailstorms. Meanwhile, District Collector Rajashri Shah inspected the SSC (Secondary School Certificate) exam centre in Bazarathnoor Mandal and engaged with the students to discuss the available facilities.



Malpractice caught

In other news, the School Education department had relieved 10 staff members including three chief superintendents and two departmental officers at different centres in the state. Notably, as per sources (Telangana Today), this is the highest number of staff members being relieved from examination duties on a single day.



The malpractice cases were caught by the flying squad teams in districts like Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Nagarkurnool, Karimnagar and the Bhadradri Kothagudem.