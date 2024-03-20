Karnataka Board exam verdict: Assuage stress of students, urges Child Rights Trust

The Karnataka High Court has reserved its order on the appeals filed by the state government against quashing of Board examinations for Classes V, VIII and IX. However, child rights’ activists in the state argue that the impending verdict has created confusion and stress among the students.

Today, Wednesday, March 20, Child Rights Trust, a Bengaluru-based public charitable organisation, drafted a letter to the state’s Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa, asking him to take “appropriate actions to eliminate the confusion and anxiety among the children.”

Nagasimha G Rao, Director, Child Rights Trust, argued in the letter to the education minister that it is the responsibility of schools and the education department to encourage the students and provide counselling if needed.

“Article 21A of our constitution gives children the right to education while Article 21 guarantees the right to life. Currently, both the right to education and the right to life of children in our state are in shambles. Children were prepared for the public examination, schools and parents had mentally prepared the children for the examination. But after two days of examination, the court suspended the examinations. The case is before the court, but it is sad that the government has not taken appropriate action to eliminate the confusion and anxiety in the children's minds,” the letter read.

Rao also added that the situation has not only affected the students but also teachers and parents. He said that while the high court verdict will come out, it should be the state’s responsibility to ensure the well-being of the children.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had set aside a two-bench interim order of the Karnataka High Court placing the state government’s decision to conduct board exams for Classes V, VIII, and IX for the state Board syllabus on hold.

Following this, the Board examinations were postponed indefinitely by the state government.