"India gained global recognition in Modi years": Ex-president Kovind at Punjab Central University convocation

Former president Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday, March 19, said the country has gained global recognition in recent years, recalling his visits abroad when the prime minister and the president of host countries would "vie with each other" to receive the Indian president at the airport, stated a report by PTI.

Addressing the ninth convocation of Central University in Bhatinda, Kovind said whenever he travelled abroad as president he was received at the airport by his counterpart.

He said this was contrary to the earlier protocol when the Indian president would be received by a minister who would escort him to the presidential palace or a hotel.

But this changed with the Narendra Modi government, according to Kovind.

"I am not standing here to praise Modi ji but the name has to be taken," he said.

He said the External Affairs ministry received requests for a chance to sit alongside the Indian president in his vehicle after landing in their country.

Without naming any specific foreign visit, Kovind said, "The president and the prime minister of the host country would vie with each other to escort him from the airport. That shows the global recognition which India has achieved," he said.

Emphasising the nation's recent achievements, Kovind said that in recent years, India has made significant strides in aerospace, defence technology, diplomacy, and other fields.

"The world has witnessed our successful organisation of the G-20 Summit and applauded India's efforts in promoting the Bharatiya philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," he said.

He said that our consistent efforts have enabled us to become one of the world's five largest economies.

Recognising India's demographic advantage with more than 55 per cent youth population, Kovind emphasised the need to capitalise on this advantage and maximise the utilisation of the current era, termed as Amritkaal, to propel the nation towards becoming a developed Bharat by 2047, stated the PTI report.

During the event, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was given an honourary doctorate degree in acknowledgement of his service to the nation.

Among those who received honorary degrees were, Vijay Bhatkar, Harjit Singh Sabharwal and Jaspinder Narula.

Kovind also awarded gold medals to 45 meritorious students securing first position in their respective disciplines.