XLRI hosts mentorship programme, here are the details

The oldest business school, XLRI conducted its mentorship programme Sarthana - The Mentor Meet on March 16 and 17, 2024 on its campus. This programme aims to build their networks through the relationship between mentors and mentees to get practical wisdom about the industry of their choice.

According to a statement issued by the School of Management, it has set up a flagship course Post Graduate Diploma (General Management) (PGDM(GM)) which will connect the students with mentors from various industries and around the world.

The mentorship meet's inaugural addresses were given by Professors Kanagaraj, Sunil Sarangi and Dr (Maj) Rupinder Kaur. The visionary behind this initiative, Professor Kanagaraj lucidly explained the idea behind the mentorship programme and how it aided aspiring students in making the career transitions that they had sought to do. He also briefed about the history of the programme and the vision that it is aiming at in the coming years.

Besides the sessions by speakers on the importance of mentors, the history of mentorship, and conversation during the Gala dinner at night, the event's second day started with a yoga session.

Day 2 witnessed the session of speaker Nishat Moheb Usmani, an Associate Partner at KPMG and their Chief of Partner Learning. “Her speech on Building The Future You was a lucid monologue and focused on four key tenets of Self-awareness, Resilience, Having a Growth Mindset and the Ability to Change our Minds when challenged with new information," the statement read.