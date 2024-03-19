Scolded by father for eating junk food, 19-year-old BBA student hangs self

In unfortunate news, a 19-year-old female student allegedly hanged herself to death at home in Maharashtra's Nagpur after being scolded by her father for eating junk food, police said today, March 19. The deceased has been identified as a student of Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA).



Further, disclosing details, police said that the victim, Bhumika Vinod Dhanwani, resided in the Sindhi Colony area of the city.



"Bhumika was a student of BBA and had a thyroid problem. Upset over her father scolding her for eating junk food, she hanged herself in the kitchen using a long cloth," an official of Pratap Nagar police station said.



"Her family members found her hanging this morning, following which, she was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, where she was declared dead," he said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered.



Suicide helplines

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines:



The Samaritans Mumbai +91 84229 84528, +91 84229 84529, 84229 84530,



Vandrevala Foundation 1860-266-2345, 1800-233-3330 (24X7),



BMC Mental Health 022-24131212,



TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416 (24x7),



Nagpur Suicide Prevention 8888817666, Aasra +91 9820466726 and



I Call psychosocial helpline (TISS) 022-25521111