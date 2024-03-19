Over 6.3 lakh students appeared for Class X Board exams in AP

As many as 6.3 lakh students appeared for the Class X Board examinations in Andhra Pradesh, which commenced on Monday, March 18. According to S Suresh Kumar, Commissioner of the School Education Department, 23,920 of the total 6.54 lakh registered candidates remained absent on the first day of the SSC examinations, scheduled from March 18 to 30.

Praveen Prakash, Principal Secretary of the School Education department told PTI that the Board examinations are being held in 3,473 centres provided with all necessary facilities. As many as 30,234 examination rooms are available to accommodate the students registered for the Board exams, he added.

Further, the principal secretary said that steps such as providing audio question papers to visually impaired students have been taken. He noted that the southern state is the first in the country to do so on a pilot basis, PTI reported.

AP SSC exam timetable 2024:

March 18- First Language Paper 1

March 19- Second Language

March 20- English

March 22- Mathematics

March 23- Physical science

March 26- Biological Science

March 27- Social Studies

March 28- First Language Paper 2, OSSC Main Language Paper 1

March 30- OSSC Main Language Paper 2, SSC Vocational Course