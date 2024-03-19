Manipur gov’t in favour of UPSC exam centres outside state: Delhi HC

Today, March 19, Tuesday, the Delhi High Court was informed that the Manipur government is in favour of having centres outside the troubled north-eastern state for holding Civil Services preliminary examination for aspirants of Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts.



The counsel appearing for the Manipur government told the court, which was hearing a plea seeking the setting up of additional examination centres for Civil Services and Indian Forest Service aspirants, that the state's chief secretary has said the government would provide monetary assistance to these aspirants for their travel to centres outside the state which is in the grip of protracted ethnic strife.



Given the stand taken by the Manipur authorities, a bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan observed that the examinations may be held outside the state, as was done last year, and asked the UPSC counsel to take instructions. "Take a call. Follow the 2023 pattern then. We will ask UPSC to take instructions. Prima facie we are of this view," the bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet PS Arora, said. "Counsel for the UPSC is directed to take instructions," the court said.



Zomi students

Petitioner Zomi Students Federation had moved the high court last week seeking the setting up of examination centres in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi in the state and reopening of the application window to enable Civil Services aspirants to opt for a centre of their choice, as stated in a report by PTI.



The counsel for the Manipur government said the chief secretary of the state, in a letter addressed to him, said the state government is of the opinion that given the prevailing situation and to maintain the sanctity of the examination, it may not be appropriate to have examination centres in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi.



The letter suggested that the students, who have to take the Civil Services examination, may be allotted centres outside the state and financial assistance would be provided to them.



Letter to the officials

"It is the considered opinion of the State Government that in the given situation and to maintain the sanctity of the examination, it may not be appropriate to provide centres at Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts for UPSC civil services examinations. However, in the interest of the students from Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts who are taking the CSE 2024 and may not find it feasible to travel to Imphal centre to write the examination, they may be considered for allotment at the nearest centres outside the State of Manipur as done in 2023," the letter said.



Earlier letters

Counsel for the UPSC recalled and told the court that it had already written three letters to the Manipur chief secretary concerning the opening of examination centres in Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Ukhrul but no response has been received yet.



Manipur violence



Manipur plunged into violence in May 2023 over a high court order directing the state government to consider including the non-tribal Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes. This order led to rampant ethnic clashes.



More than 160 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence first broke out in the state on May 3 when a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.



The matter would be heard next on March 22, PTI reported.