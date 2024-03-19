Explosive material found in Bengaluru private school; police probe underway

The police seized explosive material from a vacant land near a private school in Bengaluru today, March 19. The development has raised concerns because of the March 1 Rameshwaram cafe blast which was carried out by using a low-intensity improvised explosive device, as stated in a report by PTI.

Giving more details, police said that they found gelatin sticks, detonators and other explosive substances. According to them, the substances were kept in a tractor parked at an empty site near the school.

After the tip-off, the Bellandur police rushed to the spot and seized the explosive substances. According to sources, the preliminary investigation suggested that the seized material was usually used in exploding boulders at construction sites and quarrying sites, as stated in a report by PTI.

Following this incident, the police have taken up a suo motu case and are investigating the matter. Several schools in Bengaluru have received a series of bomb threats through email recently. Not taking any chances, the authorities have taken serious note of the incident and were probing the case.

Recent bomb threats

At least 13 private schools across Chennai city received bomb threats via email on February 8, reported The New Indian Express. The schools, located in areas like Mannady, JJ Nagar, Anna Nagar, Gopalapuram, Nandambakkam, and Royapettah, were checked thoroughly by multiple bomb detection squads and sniffer dog teams, according to police.