Teacher shot dead by constable during confrontation in Muzaffarnagar

In shocking news, a teacher was shot dead by an Uttar Pradesh Police head constable following a confrontation in the Civil Lines area, an official said today, March 18. The deceased has been identified as Dharmendra Kumar, who was part of a team of the education department from Varanasi.

Giving more details, Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarain Parjapat said that the team had brought the Uttar Pradesh Board examination copies to the local SD Inter college. It included one more teacher and two class IV employees and was accompanied by a police team from Varanasi, he added.

The SP disclosed that the the injured teacher was rushed to the district hospital where he was declared dead. The body has been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered against the head constable.

Meanwhile, all others in the vehicle were taken into custody for questioning, he added, PTI reported.