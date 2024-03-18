Nilgiris's education department holds special drive to encourage students for higher studies

In a thoughtful initiative, the School Education Department of Nilgiris district has started a new drive that aims to admit all Class XII government school students to higher education institutions in the next academic year. In this regard, special teams have been formed and awareness programmes are being conducted to ensure that Nilgiris students don't skip higher education.



With the district administration's support, an educational consultant was appointed to conduct a career guidance programme for school students. It is reported that this academic year, around 3,200 students from around 250 government schools in the district are ready to complete their Class XII.

Giving more details, Chief Educational Officer R Geetha told The New Indian Express that after school studies, a certain percentage of students in rural sides skip their higher education due to various reasons such as financial problems, girl child safety and others.

"District collector M Aruna directed that government school students should be made to take up higher education in the upcoming academic year. Most parents in rural areas are unaware of the importance of higher education for their wards," she said.



"We have plans to help Class XII students pursue higher education. Students will be offered free seats in government institutions and enabled financial assistance for admission to private institutions with the support of NGOs, local heads, and education loans. Besides, girl child's safety will be ensured at higher education institutions," she added.

Additionally, "Post-graduate teachers will keep a tab on 10 to 15 students to ensure they reach higher education institutes," Geetha added.

Special teams

"A special team comprising educational officers has been formed. Besides, we have been conducting awareness programmes about the importance of higher studies for the parents whose children are in government schools. They assured us that they would cooperate with our initiative," she said. Geetha hoped that this initiative would decrease the rate of students dropping out of higher education in the Nilgiris district.

Parent & expert speaks

K Selvanayagam, a parent, residing in Erumadu in the Nilgiris district, told TNIE that after completion of school studies, 30% of students take up painting work and look for jobs in shops at Wayanad in Kerala. "Following an awareness programme held at the government higher secondary school in Erumadu, many parents, myself included, gained insight into the significant role higher education plays in shaping the future of our children," he said.

K Vimal Kumar, Director of Global Education Service in Coimbatore, told TNIE that during a career guidance programme conducted at government schools in the district, students displayed a lack of awareness when it came to choosing courses for higher education. A few students showed reluctance to pursue a college education, he added.



"There were noticeable changes among students after conducting the career guidance programme. Accordingly, we would enroll them in courses based on their preferences," he said.