NEET UG 2024 correction window is live, here are the details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application form correction window of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate or NEET UG 2024 today, March 18. Those candidates who need to make changes to their application forms can do it by logging in to exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

The agency has asked candidates to visit the official website, verify their particulars, and make required corrections during the window. The deadline for this is March 20, 11.50 pm.

The notification issued in this regard read, “After this deadline, no further corrections will be permitted under any circumstances. Any additional fees required for corrections must be paid by the candidate concerned using Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI. Since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates.”

Further, NTA said that the final corrections will be accepted only after the payment of the applicable additional fee. Additional fees will be applied to make changes such as gender, category, or PwD (Persons with Disabilities). The corrections in the forms can be made for all the fields and uploaded documents except the contact mobile and email used at the time of registration.

The NTA will conduct the NEET UG 2024 on Sunday, May 5, from 2.00 pm to 5.20 pm in pen and paper mode at exam centres across India and abroad. The entrance test is conducted for admissionw to undergraduate medical courses offered at government, private and all other institutions in the country.