JNUSU elections: United Left Panel to take out torch rally tomorrow, March 19

Ahead of the upcoming students’ union elections at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the United Left Panel will carry out a Mashaal Juloos or a torch rally, starting from Ganga to Chandrabhaga, tomorrow, March 19 at 9 pm.

The United Left Panel is an alliance of left students’ outfits including All India Students' Association (AISA), Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students' Federation (DSF) and All India Students' Federation (AISF).

In a poster announcing the torch rally, the left-backed organisations wrote, “Elect the United Left Panel, defeat the ABVP-Admin Nexus. They say shut down JNU, they want to muzzle JNUSU. We say Fight Back JNU! Assert the fighting Legacy of JNUSU!”

To recall, the JNU campus recently witnessed a brawl between the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and left-backed students’ outfits during a General Body Meeting (GBM) on the campus. This led to four students getting injured and police complaints filed from both sides.

JNU is all set to hold its students' union elections on Friday, March 22 after a gap of four years . The poll results will be declared on Sunday, March 24.

The JNUSU elections were stalled for four years following the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

A former Supreme Court judge, Justice V Ramasubramanian has been appointed as an observer to oversee the activities of the election committee (EC) during the JNUSU elections this time.