Gujarat University authorities to shift foreign students to new hostel post-attack

In the wake of an attack on international students at the Gujarat University hostel for offering namaz, the authorities have decided to shift them to a new hostel and have set up a foreign student advisory committee, an official said today, March 18. Additionally, the university has also directed security agencies to deploy ex-Army personnel to strengthen the security of its hostel blocks, PTI reported.



On March 17, Sunday, two persons, identified as Hitesh Mevada and Bharat Patel, were arrested after students hailing from different foreign countries were attacked by a group of persons in the government-run university's hostel for offering namaz. Meanwhile, the police have intensified efforts to nab the others accused.



Disclosing more details, Vice-Chancellor Neeraja Gupta said the Gujarat University authorities have replaced the coordinator of its study abroad programme and NRI (Non-Resident Indian) hostel warden with immediate effect. "The university has decided to shift international students to a different hostel meant for NRI students within three days and has also directed security agencies to deploy ex-Army personnel to strengthen the security of its hostel blocks," she added.

New committee & new coordinator

A foreign student advisory committee, with the coordinator of the study abroad programme, assistant registrar of the legal cell and the university Lokpal as its members was set up, Gupta said, adding that directions have also been issued to strengthen the university's security.



Deputy Commissioner of Police Tarun Duggal said an investigation is underway using technical surveillance and other methods to nab the remaining accused persons involved in the incident. An FIR was registered against 20-25 unidentified assailants under Indian Penal Code provisions for rioting, unlawful assembly, voluntarily causing hurt, damage to property and criminal trespass, among others.



According to police, two students — one from Sri Lanka and another from Tajikistan — were hospitalised after the incident took place on Saturday night (March 16), as per the police. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said one of the two foreign students injured in the violence has been discharged from hospital.