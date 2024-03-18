Bihar police detain over 270 aspirants in Jharkhand

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police has detained over 270 aspirants in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district in connection with an alleged paper leak of Bihar Public Service Commission's (BPSC) Teachers Recruitment Exam (TRE)-3. According to a statement issued by the EOU on Saturday, March 16, acting on a tip-off, the unit's sleuths conducted searches at several locations in Hazaribagh on March 14 and 15 and found that aspirants of TRE-3, who had been brought from several places in Bihar, had been supplied question papers, as stated in a report by PTI.

The statement read, "On the day of the examination, March 15, candidates were supposed to leave at around 3 am for their respective exam centres. They all were detained and based on their interrogation, officials managed to nab certain members of the gang involved in the paper leak", the statement said.

Meanwhile, police had already arrested five persons who allegedly masterminded the paper leak of TRE-3 a few days ago. They recovered question papers, computers, laptops, printers and pen drives from their possession.

Further investigations have revealed that a hefty amount was charged to each candidate for providing answer sheets by the accused, said the statement. Meanwhile, further investigation is underway.



The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducted TRE-3 on March 15 for Primary Teachers and Middle School Teachers in offline mode. Before this, as many as 96,823 candidates cleared the Teachers Recruitment Examination (TRE-2) organised by the BPSC, PTI reported.