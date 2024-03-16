Winners of the inaugural edition of Tata Steel’s Ananta Quest announced

The winners of Tata Steel’s inaugural edition of the Ananta Quest, a case study competition were announced today, March 16. From a total of 11 teams, three teams won and made it to the grand finale.



Ananta Quest is a case study competition where final-year and fresher students with disabilities in technology institutes and business schools, including Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) can showcase their ideas to industry leaders.



According to a press release by the company, more than 550 teams registered, and there were over 140 case studies that were submitted. The case studies were categorised into four major categories: Sustainability, marketing and sales, human resources, and corporate strategy.



The three-member jury included Atrayee Sanyal, Vice-President of Human Resource Management; Rajiv Mangal, Vice-President of Safety, Health, and Sustainability; and Jaya Singh Panda, Chief of Learning and Development and Chief Diversity Officer. The panel rated the competitors and winners based on their abilities to examine the problem, identify solutions and advantages, and assess the business effect of their ideas.

Team Alchemist from IIM Trichy was declared the winner of the competition. While team Madras from IIT Madras secured the runner-up position, team Universe from IIT Kharagpur and Indian School of Mines Dhanbad bagged the second runner-up spot.



The finale and the prize distribution ceremony were held in Jamshedpur and were even attended by the senior leadership of Tata Steel.

The three winning teams received cash prizes of Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000, and Rs 20,000, respectively. Based on their academic year, all 14 finalists from 11 teams will be offered a paid internship or a pre-placement interview with Tata Steel, the company says in its press release.