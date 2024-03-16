Odisha Skills 2023-24: 135 students felicitated

On Friday, March 15, the Odisha state government honoured the winners and participants in the state-level Odisha Skills 2023-24 competition, which was sponsored by the Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) and the Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA).



Medals and diplomas were awarded to 135 contestants for their performances in various skill contests. VK Pandian, Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha, gave gold awards to the contest's top ten performers. Addressing the kids, Pandian stated that Odisha, under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has become the country's skill capital.



The World Skill Centre (WSC) in the state capital would soon have a global reputation, he added, urging skill and technical education students to strive hard to carve out a niche for themselves in the skill sector, according to The New Indian Express.

According to SDTE officials, over 800 students and trainees from various Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), polytechnics and skill centres competed in the Odisha Skills 2023-24 competitions in 45 different categories across six sectors, including Construction and Building Technology, Creative Arts and Fashion, Information and Communication Technology, Manufacturing and Engineering Technology, Social and Personal Services and Transportation and Logistics. The events were held at eight different venues throughout the state.

The competition's best performers will compete in the forthcoming 'India Skill' event in April and the 'World Skill' event in France in September. OSDA Chairperson Alka Misra, SDTE Secretary Usha Padhee, Sports and Youth Services Secretary R Vineel Krishna, OSDA Chief Executive Officer Reghu G, and World Skill Centre Chief Operating Officer Pinaki Patnaik all spoke at the event.