Maharashtra introduces dress code for school teachers

The Maharashtra government has implemented a clothing code for school teachers in the state, prohibiting them from wearing T-shirts, jeans, or any other shirt with designs and photographs.



Teachers can now also use the 'Tr' prefix before their names, reports PTI.



According to a government resolution (GR) released by the School Education Department on Friday, March 15, the state has directed schools to choose the dress code for male and female teachers.

According to the GR, the move will affect all schools in the state, including private, aided, and non-aided.



“The dress worn by teachers should be neat. The female teachers should wear saree or dress (salwar, chudidar, kurta and dupatta) and male teachers can wear trousers and shirts (tucked in),” said the resolution.



The government has enabled schools to determine the hue of their dress code and urged that male teachers wear light shirts and dark trousers.

“Teachers are not allowed to wear t-shirts, jeans or any other shirt having designs, or pictures,” the GR said.



The resolution allows teachers to use the prefix 'Tr' in front of their names, as doctors and advocates do.