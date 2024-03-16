Headless varsities facing challenges, TN should appoint VCs immediately: UGC Chief

The panel selecting vice chancellor of state universities should have a nominee of the University Grants Commission (UGC), stated a report by The New Indian Express.

As per the norm, there should be a UGC nominee on the VC selection committee in the state universities, said UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, in Comibatore on Friday, March 15.

Jagadesh Kumar who took part in the 35th Convocation of the Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women in Coimbatore told reporters that UGC has already clearly instructed the state government that there should be a UGC nominee on the VC selection committee in state universities.

The court has also ruled in this regard, he clarified.

Lack of VCs

When asked about vacancies of VC post, Jagadesh Kumar said headless universities are facing a lot of challenges and urged the state to appoint VCs immediately.

The vacancies of vice-chancellors have a detrimental impact on both the academic and administrative aspects of the university, and particularly on students' future, noted Jagadesh Kumar.

The UGC chief also flagged many vacancies in key posts and teaching staff posts in the state-run universities. He also noted that the practice of appointing teaching staff as temporary staff ensures only 'temporary relief' as it affected the quality of education in the higher-education institutions.

The UGC has been instructing the state government from time to time to fill up the posts, the chairman said.

Regarding stopping grants for autonomous government and aided colleges since the pandemic, he assured that this issue would be sorted out in the next academic year.

On MPhil courses...

While talking about the discontinuation of the MPhil course, Jagadesh Kumar warned that the UGC will not recognise it if any university offers it.

"As per the NEP, 2020, UGC will be introducing four-year undergraduate courses and students can join in the PhD programmes directly. This work is underway. It will save students' time," the UGC chief said.

Several foreign universities from the United States of America (USA), the United Kingdom (UK) and those in Europe are interested in opening their campuses in India, he further said and noted this will benefit students.

"It will be helpful to students who like to study in an overseas institution. They will benefit financially too. As the Indian education system also has international standards, there would be healthy competition between Indian and foreign institutions," the UGC chief said, explaining the advantages of allowing foreign universities in the country.

Around 70 to 80 Indian universities have signed the MoU with foreign institutions for dual-degree programmes, he added.

He urged students to complain on the UGC website if any institutions hold degree certificates against the norm and informed that the Ombudsman has been appointed in the 159 universities to resolve student-related grievances.

When asked about lower salaries of teaching faculties at private colleges, he said that the state government is responsible for ensuring appropriate salaries for them.

The UGC is encouraging institutions to start the Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP) which provides multidisciplinary education.

Jagadesh Kumar, who was the chief guest at the convocation, awarded degrees to 93 medal winners among the 2,700 eligible students.

TSK Meenakshisundaram, Chancellor and Managing Trustee of Avinashilingam Education, Bharathi Harishankar, Vice-Chancellor, and others were present.