Tripura: Class VIII boys who left home to 'become someone' traced to Mumbai

Five days after leaving their home, on Tuesday, March 12, two students from an Agartala-based school who had departed for Mumbai with the goal of "becoming someone before they return" were found at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, according to Agartala city officials.

According to West Tripura Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar K, they were taken to Agartala on Thursday, March 14, by a group of Tripura Police officers accompanied by their parents, ANI reports.

"On March 7 morning, two children of Hindi Higher Secondary School of Class VIII, inspired by Instagram left home to become someone and went to Mumbai. After five days we got the information that they were in Mumbai CST, and immediately we contacted Mumbai Police," SP Kumar said.

"Mumbai police instantly took action and recovered both the children. And today (Thursday, March 14) a team of Tripura Police along with their parents brought them to Agartala," he added.



The SP also thanked Tripura Chief Minister Manik Shah, as he had “taken the whole matter crucially and had followed every day to day updates”.



He said that the children of Class VIII had gone to tuition but never returned.

"We had taken a specific case at East Agartala police station based on the parents' complaints. We formed a special team and started an investigation. They were traced at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai on Tuesday," Kumar explained.