Paramedical student found dead with injury marks in UP

A woman paramedical student from Saifai Medical University was discovered dead with serious injuries near the Sonai Canal bridge on the Saifai-Etawah route in Uttar Pradesh.



The body was discovered late on Thursday evening, March 14, and the deceased was identified as Priya Mishra, 21, a first-year paramedical student from Auraiya, IANS reports.



According to Etawah Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Varma, it appears that either a sharp instrument was used to injure her neck or she was shot at close range.



The police are investigating the situation, and a panel of doctors will do a post-mortem examination.



She left at midday with a fellow student, according to initial investigations, and she didn't have her phone with her.



When Priya failed to show up for class or check into the hostel, the warden notified her parents. The site where the body was found is about 10 kilometres from the university.



Meanwhile, hundreds of students demanded the swift arrest of the offenders during protests that broke out on the campus of Saifai Medical University.