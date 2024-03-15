"Let's see what happens next," BS Yediyurappa on allegations of sexual assault

Senior BJP politician and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa announced today, Friday, March 15, that a sexual assault case had been filed against him by the Karnataka Police.



In response to claims of sexual assault in the police file, Yediyurappa stated a "distressed woman seeking help" visited his home a few days prior, and he had "brought the matter to the attention of the police".

The BJP leader then claimed that the woman began to attack him afterwards.

The 81-year-old veteran leader said, "A few days ago a woman came to our house, she was crying that there was some problem, I asked what is the matter, and she said that there was some problem. I called the police commissioner about this and told him to fix her problem, then she started talking against me," as per an ANI report.

"I have brought this matter to the attention of the police commissioner, yesterday they filed a complaint against me in the police station, let's see what happens next. It cannot be said that there is a political motive behind this," he added.



Minister G Parameshwara speaks

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara earlier termed it a "sensitive matter" and said that an "investigation is on".



He also said that the police would "offer protection" to the "distressed woman".

Parameshwara said, "Last night around 10 pm, a lady registered a complaint against BS Yediyurappa. Police have registered the case. The investigation is on. Until we know the truth, we can't reveal anything. This is a sensitive thing as it involves a former CM," while speaking to reporters on Friday, March 15.

Replying to a question, the state home minister said, "I don't think there is any political angle to this. We all do not know the lady. We do not know anything about it. Let us see and wait what the outcome of the case is".

He added that if the distressed woman needs protection, then it will be given.



What are the charges?

Yediyurappa is charged under the strict Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. An FIR has been lodged against the former chief minister for allegedly molesting a juvenile girl. According to the FIR, the alleged incident occurred on February 2 in Bengaluru, and it was filed by a city police station.



Based on the victim's complaint, the police filed a POCSO and 354 (A) case against Yediyurappa.



The FIR claims that the girl was sexually assaulted when she went to seek help on February 2.



The victim had sought the help of Yediyurappa in a case involving another alleged sexual attack on her.