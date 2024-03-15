COMEDK-UGET to be held on May 15; over 1.2 lakh students to appear

A combined entrance test for admission to over 150 private engineering colleges in Karnataka and 55 private and deemed universities across the country will be conducted by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) and the Educational Rating and Assessment (ERA) Foundation on May 15 this year.

The application process has already started for the exam.

The combined test for COMEDK UGET and ERA’s Uni-GAUGE will be conducted on Sunday, May 12, in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

This year, COMEDK is expecting more than 1.2 lakh students to take the examination, said Dr S Kumar, Executive Secretary, COMEDK during a virtual press meet today, Friday, March 15. Last year, over 96,000 students had appeared for the examination.

Ahead of the examination, the aspiring students can also access mock test papers via the official COMEDK website free of cost.

The candidates can either opt for only COMEDK-UGET, only the Uni-GAUGE exam, or both. The COMEDK-UGET accounts for about 20,000 seats in 150 private engineering colleges in Karnataka, while the Uni-GAUGE is for admission to 55 self-financed private universities across the country.

However, there will be a single combined examination for both options.

The applicants will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,800 for COMEDK-UGET and Rs 1,600 while registering for the Uni-GAUGE exam. If the student wants to be considered for both options, they will have to pay Rs 2,950 during the registration process.

Other details

The COMEDK-UGET will be conducted across 410+ exam centres in 180 cities and towns across India. Interested students can get more details via the official website, www.comedk.org.

Applicants can register themselves for the exam via www.comedk.org or www.unigauge.com before Friday, April 5, 2024.

The Test Admission Ticket (TAT) for the exam will be made available online on Thursday, May 6 at 2 pm and the applicants can download the same before the date of the examination.

The tentative date for the release of the provisional answer key and the opening of the objection window is May 14.

COMED KARES- Innovation hubs

Speaking at the virtual press meet, Dr S Kumar also informed that COMED-K has established eight innovation hubs across different cities in Karnataka to make their students more employable.

“Each of these innovation hubs are spread over 6000 square feet. These provide state-of-the-art training in modern-day engineering such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Internet Of Things (IoT), Design Thinking and more. These programmes are conducted parallelly along with the academic courses in colleges in hybrid mode with the participation of industry experts. We charge a fee of Rs 1,500 for these courses,” he further informed.