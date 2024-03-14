Maulana Azad Education Foundation closure: What has happened so far?

A notice by the Union Government dated February 7 regarding the closure of Maulana Azad Education Foundation (MAEF) has sparked debate in academic circles and among minority rights groups in India.

The Centre cited ‘financial constraint’ as the reason behind the closure, however, activists and students opposed the same stating that it would impact education for minorities in India.

The Maulana Azad Education Foundation (MAEF) was set up in 1989 to promote education among educationally backward minorities.

On March 13, the Centre defended its decision to shut down MAEF by stating that the foundation has now become "obsolete", especially because there is already a dedicated ministry holistically executing schemes for the benefit of minorities.

The Delhi High Court has reserved its verdict on the plea challenging the closure of MAEF on March 13.

To understand the issue better, here is a timeline of events leading up to the court case in Delhi High Court:

January 21, 2024: The Central Waqf Council (CWC) sends a proposal to the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs to dissolve the MAEF

February 7, 2024: The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs released a notice instructing the MAEF to carry out the closure process at the earliest and submit a copy of the closure certificate issued by the Registrar of Societies of the Delhi government on completion of all procedures.

This was done in reference to the CWC's proposal.

March 1- March 6, 2024: Petitioners Dr Syeda Saiyidain Hameed, Dr John Dayal and Daya Singh approach the Delhi High Court against the February 7 order of the ministry.

The PIL states that the closure deprives deserving students, especially girls, of availing the benefits of the schemes of the MAEF but is also without jurisdiction, completely malafide, arbitrary and a colourable exercise by authorities.

This was followed by protests from student activists across educational institutions who expressed that the Centre's move targets minority students.

March 6, 2024: The Delhi High Court releases an interim order directing the authorities to not act on their decision till the next date of hearing.

The high court also sought a response from the Centre regarding the closure of the MAEF.

March 13, 2024: The Centre defends its notice stating that the foundation was established in 1989 when there was no ministry for minorities affairs in place.

“Given this context, the continued operation is rendered obsolete,” Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma told the bench.

It was also mentioned in the court that schemes worth thousands of crores of rupees have been introduced in the domain of education, skill development and infrastructure for the minorities by the Centre, while many projects initiated by the foundation were still incomplete.

The Delhi High Court has reserved its order on the matter.