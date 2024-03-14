Kerala Congress Supremo accuses SFI of abetting suicide of university festival judge

K Sudhakaran, President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and United Democratic Front candidate for the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency paid a visit to the home of PN Shaji, who died by suicide after being accused of bribery during the Kerala University Youth Festival. Shaji has lately served as a judge at the university student festival.

Sudhakaran accused the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s (CPI(M)) student wing, of being responsible for Shaji's death, ANI reports. He said that the CPI(M)'s student wing put pressure on him when he refused to award first and second positions to candidates they preferred. He also alleged that Shaji was physically assaulted.

"SFI is responsible for the unfortunate demise of this man. It is reported that when they insisted on awarding the first and second positions to specific individuals at the university youth festival, he resisted. I spoke with colleagues who collaborated with him, and they affirmed that Shaji was impartial and had not committed any wrongdoing," Sudhakaran told reporters in Kannur.

No complaints were filed against the victim until the SFI made claims, the Congress state chairman alleged.

"No complaints were lodged against him until the SFI raised allegations. He was also subjected to physical assault. Would a well-respected teacher succumb to such demands during a Margamkali competition? Is it justified? But SFI was adamant," Sudhakaran said.



Police suspect Shaji, 51, of consuming poison. He was found dead on Wednesday evening, March 13, at his home near Kannur South railway station in Thazhe Chovva.



According to authorities, he shut himself in a room after breakfast yesterday. He informed his family members that he would not be eating his lunch and requested them not to disturb him. Later, he was found dead.



A look at the accusations

The controversy surrounding the Kerala University youth festival led to its suspension by the vice-chancellor.

Several judges were accused of receiving bribes during the competition. Members of the university union submitted WhatsApp messages as proof of their allegations.



Following this, the Cantonment Police arrested Shaji and two trainers at the festival venue. They were later released by the police. However, the police issued Shaji a notice to appear at the station the next day.



Shaji's body is currently in the Kannur district hospital mortuary. Kannur City police stated that the cause of death may only be determined after a postmortem. A suicide note was discovered in Shaji's chamber, reading, "I am innocent" and "I've done nothing wrong".



Shaji was a teacher of dance by profession. He is survived by his parents and wife Shamna.