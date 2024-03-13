NEET MDS postponement case: Supreme Court hearing listed for March 15

The National Entrance cum Eligibility Test - Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) exam postponement hearing has been listed for March 15, Friday, by the Supreme Court of India. This comes after the MDS aspirants approached the court against the Centre for not postponing the exam date

The exam date continues to remain March 18 hence, students were seeking a postponement of the exam date.

A significant number of candidates from the 2018 batch have been affected as the internship cut-off date, even the revised one of June 30, 2024, doesn't make them eligible for the exam. The students informed that a large number of aspirants, around 6,000, would remain ineligible as their internships would conclude later in the year due to disruptions induced by the pandemic.

Earlier, the Centre had decided March 31 as the cut-off date for the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) internship. However, the latest decision hasn’t only received flak from aspiring students, but also from several medical associations

Centre’s decision to extend the cut-off date for completing the internship but not postponing the NEET MDS 2024 exam led to students’ dissatisfaction. Therefore, dental students approached the Supreme Court.