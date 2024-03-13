Maharashtra: Look into shortage of PG guides in gov't medical colleges, says MARD

Today, on March 13, the Central MARD — Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors — has written to the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMRE) to draw immediate attention to the issue of shortage of postgraduate (PG) guides. The association stressed that this shortage has resulted in "significant challenges for medical students pursuing MD/MS, adversely impacting their academic progress".

The letter mentioned that the guides provide crucial mentorship, supervision and support throughout PG studies. However, the current shortage of guides has created problems for students regarding their synopsis, thesis and research activities. "As per our knowledge, there is a shortage of around 1000 assistant, associate professors and Professors in total in the Government Medical Colleges of the State," the letter read.

Urging for the DMRE to take swift and decisive action, MARD provided data regarding the shortage of faculty members at every medical college in the state. According to the data shared, Government Medical College in Gondia tops the list with the highest number of shortage of professors with 11 followed by Government Medical College, Jalgaon with 10.