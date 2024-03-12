PM Modi at IIT Gandhinagar: Interaction to be held on Indian's semiconductor mission

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar will be organising a virtual interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow, Wednesday, March 13, reported IANS. The purpose of the organisation of the event is to explore the Indian semiconductor mission.



The virtual interaction is expected to witness the participation of over 500 IIT Gandhinagar students, including the participation of the faculty, staff, and several other higher educational institutions, from other states as well.



Goal of the meeting

The meeting will serve as a platform that would further facilitate conversations to be held between the prime minister and the students, and outline the strategic significance, potential impacts, and envisioned progress of the semiconductor mission, within India's growing technological and various other educational landscapes.



As per IANS, after the interaction with the Prime Minister, IIT Gandhinagar will also conduct a preparatory workshop with the title The Relevance of Semiconductor Mission of India, and Opportunities for Academic Institutions, which would further give students an insight into the developing project.



The session would include personalities from the semiconductor industry and various other academic sectors, thereby, setting the stage that would enable the students to get a comprehensive understanding of the semiconductor mission.