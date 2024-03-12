La Martiniere College terminates 11 teachers for conspiring against principal

Eleven teachers from the prestigious La Martiniere College, Lucknow have been suspended on grounds of misconduct and staging a protest against Principal Carlyle McFarland, according to a statement issued by the institution. It further states that the teachers were also conspiring to have him removed, reported IANS.



The action took place after a one-month-long inquiry.



Why were they dismissed?

According to a press release, in December 2023, certain staff members tried to remove the college principal by barricading his office doors, pasting posters on his doors, participating in disorderly conduct, and conducting a press conference where they made accusations against him.



It further added that an investigation was carried out following the procedure, and the decision to dismiss individuals stemmed from the findings of that investigation report, reported IANS.



Each employee received a detailed explanation for their chosen decision. Notably, among those facing disciplinary action was G Lobo, the head of the middle school, who subsequently resigned, after allegations were levelled against him.



An investigation is currently ongoing regarding the involvement of Adrian Michael, the college's bursar, who has been served with a separate show cause notice.



What was the problem?

The teachers allege that the principal was angry with the teachers for raising an issue against several irregularities and corruptive practices. They had also raised an issue of the Seventh Pay Scale on the day of his retirement.



They also are questioning their termination of service. According to them, following tradition, the principal typically serves until March 31, concluding the academic session. Gary Dominic Everett, the new principal, assumed the role of principal designate on February 1, replacing McFarland.



The teachers thus, question the legality of his order since all the orders had to be moved from Everett's office and not McFarland's. The teachers said that they would appeal before the local committee of governors headed by the senior judge of the high court, Justice AR Masoodi.