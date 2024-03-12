Delhi 2020 riots: Former student Sharjeel Imam serving UAPA sentence seeks bail

On Monday, March 11, Sharjeel Imam, who was accused in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) concerning the purported broader conspiracy linked to the 2020 Delhi riots, appealed to the Delhi High Court for bail, according to an IANS report.



A key accused in a case that involved Imam in making inflammatory speeches against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a plea was filed by him against a trial court order denying him statutory bail in a UAPA and sedition case. The high court on Monday, March 11, had issued a notice to the Delhi Police regarding this.



Speech not harmful in nature

His legal representative, senior advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan, asserted that despite the provocative nature of Imam's speeches, they did not instigate violence and that his approach was entirely aligned with Gandhian principles.



Advocate Ramakrishnan further argued before a bench comprising Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain, that there was no evidence linking Imam to terrorist activities or conspiracy with his co-accused.



According to IANS, Ramakrishnan further argued that his presence at Shaheen Bagh, which was a peaceful protest site, and his advocacy for similar peaceful gatherings did not align with a violent ideology.



Police couldn't build a case against Imam

Ramakrishnan pointed out that the police could not establish a case against Imam. She referenced instances where Imam's statements, such as his suggestion regarding the "cutting off" of Assam, were misinterpreted and removed from context.



She further cited that the reason the defence seeking bail for Imam aligns on justifiable grounds of parity with co-accused individuals, Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal, and Asif Tanha, who were granted bail by the high court in June 2021.



It is to be noted that Imam's bail plea was rejected by the trial court in April 2022 after his arrest in August 2020 in relation to the case. He has remained in custody since January 2020, facing numerous FIRs associated with the violence.



The court has set the date for the next hearing on March 19.