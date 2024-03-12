Book BJP MP Anant Hegde for comments against Constitution-makers: NSUI

On Monday, March 11, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student's wing of the Indian National Congress, protested against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP), Anant Kumar Hegde for his alleged remark on "amending the Constitution" according to a PTI report. They further demanded that a case be registered against him.



BJP MLA Hegde, while addressing a gathering in Karwar in Karnataka, had allegedly said that the political party needs only a two-thirds majority in both houses of the Parliament to amend the Constitution, and in no time it can "set right the distortions and unnecessary additions made to it by the Congress".



NSUI National President Varun Choudhary irked over comment

Varun Choudhary, who led the student protest outside the Shastri Bhavan, also insisted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should remove Hegde from the party owing to his comments. He said, "The BJP should expel this MP from their party and register an anti-national case against him."



He further added that people like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Maulana Azad, and Babasaheb Ambedkar, have given their life and blood, to gain independence and design the Indian Constitution with years of effort put into it.



He said to PTI, "Our Constitution gives equal rights to everyone, and grants freedom of speech. We will not let them change this. It reflects the mindset of the RSS and the BJP."



Others who participated in the protest included NSUI Delhi president Kunal Sherawat, Former Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) Secretary Ashish Lamba, National Coordinator Akash Choudhary, and other NSUI members.