Action taken against Coimbatore gov't school teachers for hushing up harassment case

After being subjected to harassment by her teachers at school in Coimbatore in April 2023, the kin of the girl petitioned the District Police Superintendent's Office on Monday, March 11. They are seeking legal action against the individuals involved in the case, who have been threatening her, and not only that, they also have been trying to cover up the incident for the past three months, reported The New Indian Express.



Girl sexually harassed by PE Teacher

The Class IX student of a government school in a village on Siruvani Road, Coimbatore has levied charges against her Physical Education (PE) teacher and other teachers for acting in support of the suspect.



The girl was studying in Class VIII when the incident had taken place on April 15, 2023. The girl had reportedly complained to the teachers, assistant headmaster, and headmistress soon after the incident, but was dismissed by them, and no police complaint was lodged. It is alleged that a few of them also threatened her to not aggravate the issue further.



Legal recourse taken

In December 2023, the matter surfaced, leading the police to file a case against the PE Teacher under sections 9 (l) and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Subsequent investigations prompted the police to revise the charges, including provisions from the Juvenile Justice Act and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The police have also recorded her statement, and efforts to compile the charge sheet are in progress.



Victim's kin alleges police slow in taking action

Further, a petition was also submitted by the mother and sister of the victim at the Police Superintendent's office on Monday, March 11, further demanding legal recourse to be taken against those ten teachers involved, and acting in favour of the PE teacher.



The kin have also notified that a case against the perpetrator was filed earlier but the police were unable to take appropriate action, hence they are submitting another petition, the mother of the girl told The New Indian Express.



The police informed that legal proceedings are underway and teachers are yet to submit their explanation to the police.