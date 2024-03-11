West Bengal: Protesting SLST candidates get assurance from Education Minister

Education Minister Bratya Basu has pledged to address the concerns of candidates who have qualified for the State Level Selection Test (SLST) conducted by the State School Service Commission today, Monday, March 11.

For this, he announced plans to hold discussions with Advocate General Kishore Dutta, along with the education secretary, heads of state recruitment panels, and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh to find a resolution to the issue of appointing these qualified candidates, who have been waiting for appointments for over a year.



Candidates' plight

Several representatives of the SLST candidates highlighted their plight during a meeting with Education Minister Bratya Basu at the state education headquarters. The candidates had been sitting in an open area, near Red Road for over a year, with no assurance from the higher education department issuing any notification for their appointment at state-run or state-aided schools.



Previously on February 29, the education minister and Kunal Ghosh had met the candidates and assured them of the government's efforts to resolve the issue as soon as possible.



Gov't unable to proceed without legal orders

Bratya Basu said that various legal challenges are currently hindering the appointment process, and cited that due to several litigations and stay orders on recruitment notices, the government is unable to act for the people's good.



Basu also mentioned that there is a necessity to seek legal opinion before proceeding independently. He also announced plans to meet with the advocate general, along with other key stakeholders, including the education secretary and TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, to find speedy solution for the benefit of the aspirants seeking teaching jobs.